Kirby (4-3) gave up two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.2 innings in a 6-2 victory over the Rangers on Friday.

Kirby looked comfortable pitching on the road in Arlington, giving up only a couple of runs on a sacrifice groundout and single before coming out of the game having thrown 83 pitches. The rookie right-hander has shown impeccable control since entering the big leagues. Kirby boasts a 7.2 K/BB, having struck out 86 batters in 85 innings pitched while only issuing 12 walks. The Mariners are intent on monitoring Kirby's use down the stretch, so his upside is likely going to be limited by a pitch count going forward. He is tentatively expected to make his next start at the Angels.