Kirby (5-3) earned the win against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking one over 5.2 innings.

Kirby's outing Wednesday was a mixed bag of results. On one hand, he allowed three earned runs and six hits while throwing 63 of 94 pitches for strikes across 5.2 frames. On the other hand, he allowed only one walk and struck out six batters. Kirby has lasted six or more innings in just two of his last seven starts, a sign that Seattle may be limiting his innings. The righty will take a 3.47 ERA into his next outing.