Kirby did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings against the White Sox. He struck out nine.

Kirby's now gone four starts (27.2 innings) without issuing a walk. He held the White Sox to one run through his first five innings Wednesday, working his way through traffic thanks to his nine strikeouts. However, Trayce Thompson's two-run homer ended Kirby's outing with two outs in the sixth. The 25-year-old right-hander's allowed seven runs over his last two starts (11.2 innings), though he still sports a solid 2.89 ERA with 49:3 K:BB in his previous seven outings. Overall, Kirby's 10-8 across 25 starts (156.1 innings) this season with a 3.28 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. He's currently in line for a home matchup with the Athletics early next week.