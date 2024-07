Kirby (7-7) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Angels.

This was just the third time all year Kirby has walked multiple batters. He heads into the All-Star break with seven straight quality starts, though he's gone 2-2 in that span due to a continued lack of run support. Kirby owns an excellent 3.29 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 116:13 K:BB through 117.2 innings over 20 starts this season.