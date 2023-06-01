Kirby tossed eight scoreless innings Wednesday in a pitcher's duel against the Yankees and did not factor into the decision. He allowed just three hits and did not walk a batter while striking out seven.

Kirby put together a spectacular performance after he was roughed up by the Pirates the last time he took the mound. The 25-year-old was touching 99MPH with his fastball and showed off his impeccable command with his entire arsenal of pitches. Wednesday was the third time this season he's reached seven strikeouts in an outing and the fifth time he's gone without walking a batter. He has just six walks through 71 innings and leads all of baseball with a 9.67 K/BB to go with a 3.04 ERA and 1.01 WHIP. Kirby lines up to go toe-to-toe with the Padres on the road next week.