The Mariners recalled Kirby from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
Kirby will start Tuesday's game versus the Rangers. It will be interesting to see how deep into games the Mariners let the rookie, who has a 3.78 ERA in 64.1 innings, pitch going forward.
More News
-
Mariners' George Kirby: Returning as No. 5 starter•
-
Mariners' George Kirby: Set to rejoin rotation after break•
-
Mariners' George Kirby: Optioned to Tacoma•
-
Mariners' George Kirby: Yields 10 hits•
-
Mariners' George Kirby: Fans nine in no-decision•
-
Mariners' George Kirby: Knocked around by Orioles•