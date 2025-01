The Mariners and Kirby avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.3 million contract Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

It's a substantial raise for Kirby, who was eligible for arbitration for the first time as a Super 2 qualifier. The right-hander collected a 3.53 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 179:23 K:BB over 191 innings covering 33 starts for Seattle in 2024.