Kirby (shoulder) is scheduled to make another minor-league rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Kirby threw 42 pitches in his first rehab outing last Sunday, and he's in line to build up to around 60 pitches in his second appearance Saturday. The right-hander is working his way back from right shoulder inflammation, and Kirby is also expected to make a third start before rejoining Seattle's rotation. That gives him a chance to make his season debut before the end of May, barring any setbacks along the way.