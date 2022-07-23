The Mariners plan to call up Kirby from Triple-A Tacoma to start Tuesday's home game against the Rangers.

As was anticipated following the Mariners' decision to option him to Tacoma on July 9, Kirby will be rejoining the big club when it first requires a No. 5 starter following the All-Star break. Before the demotion, Kirby had proven his worth as an MLB-caliber starter by supplying a 3.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 62:9 K:BB across 64.1 frames, but the Mariners will continue to be mindful of the rookie's workload during his age-24 campaign. Between the Mariners, Tacoma and Double-A Arkansas, Kirby is up to 91 innings this season, and the organization may not be keen on having him push past the 130-to-140 range in 2022.