Mariners manager Scott Servais confirmed that Kirby will be called up from Triple-A Tacoma following the All-Star break to rejoin the big-league rotation, Jen Mueller of Root Sports Northwest reports.

Rather than due to any dissatisfaction with Kirby's performance, the Mariners elected to demote the rookie right-hander over the weekend as a means of keeping his innings in check. According to Servais, Kirby is expected to make an abbreviated start Saturday for Tacoma before making his return to the majors. The Mariners estimate that the decision to demote Kirby at this point in the calendar will save about 10 innings off his season total for 2022. Between stops with the Mariners and Double-A Arkansas this season, Kirby has thus far covered 89 frames.