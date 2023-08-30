Mariners manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Kirby (illness) will slot back into the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

After falling ill, Kirby was scratched ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday, prompting the Mariners to turn to Luke Weaver as their lead pitcher in their eventual 3-1 loss to Oakland. The Mariners won't skip over Kirby's turn in the rotation entirely, as he'll be back on the bump in New York, assuming he's able to move past the illness heading into the weekend. Servais hasn't specified yet which of the three games versus the Mets that Kirby will start.