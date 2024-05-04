Kirby allowed a run on four hits over six innings during a no-decision Friday. He struck out three during the loss to Houston.

Kirby was in line for the win before Seattle's bullpen coughed up the lead. The lone run against him came via Jeremy Pena's RBI groundout in the sixth inning. Kirby was efficient Friday, throwing 60 of 88 pitches for strikes. He's allowed just one run while producing a stellar 22:2 K:BB over his last 18 frames. Of his seven starts this year, Kirby allowed two or fewer runs in five of them. However, he coughed up 13 combined runs in the other two. Kirby is currently projected to start in Minnesota next week.