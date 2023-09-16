Kirby (10-10) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Dodgers.

Kirby has allowed 19 runs (18 earned) across 27 innings over his last five starts. This was also the second start in a row in which he's issued multiple walks, something he's done only four times all year. The rough patch has him up to a 3.57 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 158:18 K:BB through 171.2 innings over 28 starts overall. Kirby is projected for a favorable road start in Oakland next week.