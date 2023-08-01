Kirby allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Monday.

Kirby was solid but inefficient, needing 97 pitches (63 strikes) to get through five frames. This was just the second time all season Kirby has allowed multiple walks in a start. He had a couple of rough starts in July, but he's still at a 3.43 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 119:14 K:BB through 128.2 innings across 21 starts this season. Kirby is lined up for a road start versus the Angels over the weekend.