Kirby did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on five hits over six innings in a 6-7 loss to the Mariners. He struck out four.

Kirby bounced back in his second start, allowing only one run on a Jose Ramirez sacrifice fly in the first inning. The 25-year-old worked through a tough sixth inning but escaped unharmed after striking out the last two batters in the frame. Kirby was on track for the win, but the Guardians would rally to tie the game in the ninth before completing the comeback on a walkoff hit from Josh Bell in the 12th. Kirby owns a 4.34 ERA and 9:1 K:BB over 10.1 innings pitched, and he is tentatively scheduled to return to the mound in the upcoming series with the Cardinals next week.