Kirby allowed a run on three hits and struck out two without issuing a walk over three innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Sunday.

Kirby was cruising through three innings, but a massive rain delay ended his outing early. He ended up throwing 27 of 39 pitches for strikes in the abbreviated start, and he's still yet to walk multiple batters in any of his 20 outings this season. The rookie right-hander has a 3.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 109:16 K:BB through 105.2 innings, with the short start Sunday potentially helping his cause as some unplanned workload management. He's projected for a tough home start versus Atlanta next weekend.