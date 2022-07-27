Kirby registered a no-decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win against Texas, allowing two hits and one walk with four strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

Kirby put one runner on in each of the first three innings and finished the outing strong by retiring the final nine Rangers he faced. The 24-year-old was in line for his third win, but the bullpen surrendered the lead, leaving the righty winless in four July starts despite a 1.27 ERA. In 13 starts this season, Kirby has posted a 3.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 66 strikeouts compared to only 10 walks in 69.1 innings. He's set for a tough test with a road start against Houston on tap for this weekend.