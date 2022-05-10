Kirby will make his second start for the Mariners in Saturday's game against the Mets in New York, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

After coming up from Double-A Arkansas to replace the struggling Matt Brash as the Mariners' No. 5 starter, Kirby was sensational in his MLB debut last Sunday against the Rays. He struck out seven and allowed four baserunners across six scoreless innings in a no-decision, inducing 15 swings and misses along the way. The 24-year-old's impressive first outing made it a foregone conclusion for the Mariners to keep him in the rotation.