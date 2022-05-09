Kirby struck out seven and allowed four hits in six scoreless innings in a 2-1 win Sunday over Tampa Bay. He did not factor into the decision.

Kirby was excellent in his major-league debut, allowing just four baserunners and retiring 10 straight at one point. The 23-year-old was efficient, facing just three batters over the minimum and needing 81 pitches to throw six innings. The righty was promoted from Double-A Arkansas and appears to be taking over the fifth spot in the Mariners' rotation with the demotion of Matt Brash. Across 115.1 minor-league innings since 2019, he's amassed a 2.34 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with a 137:20 K:BB ratio.