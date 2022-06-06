Kirby allowed two runs on five hits and struck out three over six innings Sunday versus the Rangers. He walked none, and he didn't factor in the decision.

Through six starts, Kirby has shown impressive control, permitting just three walks in 32 innings. He's also logged three quality starts so far, though he has just a 1-1 record to show for it. The 24-year-old right-hander will carry a 3.38 ERA and 1.09 WHIP into his next start, tentatively set for a home matchup versus the Red Sox next weekend.