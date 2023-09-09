Kirby did not factor into the decision during Friday's loss, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over 6.1 innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out six.

Kirby's two walks allowed matched his season high as the control artist now has only 16 total walks on the season. Since throwing nine shutout innings against the Orioles on Aug. 12, the 25-year-old has allowed at least three earned runs in four straight starts. During those outings, he has a 6.00 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 21 innings. Kirby looks to rebound in his next start, scheduled to be at home against the Angels.