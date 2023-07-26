Kirby did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk over four innings against Minnesota. He struck out nine.

Kirby couldn't contain Minnesota, serving up four total extra-base hits including a two-run homer to Matt Wallner in the first frame. The outing marked Kirby's first time not reaching the fifth inning since June 7 (seven starts). The 25-year-old has endured a rollercoaster stretch of starts, having allowed at least five runs in two of his last four starts, while giving up a combined one run during the other two. However, he still owns a solid 3.49 ERA to go along with a 112:12 K:BB through 123.2 innings in 2023.