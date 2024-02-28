Kirby didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's Cactus League tie with the Giants, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits over 1.1 innings.

The talented right-hander was spotted an early 2-0 lead courtesy of Mitch Garver's home run in the top of the first, but Kirby quickly squandered it by allowing an RBI single to LaMonte Wade and then loading the bases. Kirby was pulled for Jarod Bayless, who promptly surrendered a grand slam to Patrick Bailey, before coming back out for the second inning and tossing a scoreless frame. Per MLB.com, Kirby faced nine hitters and hit 95 mph on his fastball while also working in plenty of breaking pitches.