Kirby allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Wednesday.

Kirby struggled down the stretch, allowing 31 runs (30 earned) with a 36:19 K:BB over his last 42.2 innings across eight starts. It was a tough year overall for the right-hander, who ends up with a 9-11 record, 4.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 148:47 K:BB through 174.2 innings over 30 starts. Those are career-worst marks across the board, with the 2.4 BB/9 standing out as particularly poor for a pitcher best known for his control.