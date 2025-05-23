Kirby (0-1) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings to take the loss Thursday versus the Astros.

Kirby missed over a quarter of the season while dealing with right shoulder inflammation. He was on a pitch count Thursday, but he had some rust to shake off, struggling the second time through the Houston order. The Astros tied the game with two runs in the third inning and added three more in the fourth. Kirby threw 49 of 72 pitches for strikes and should be able to push closer to 80-to-85 pitches for his second start. Once he's up to speed, Kirby should be back to being an efficient pitcher who relies on excellent command to limit damage. He is projected to make his next start at home versus the Nationals.