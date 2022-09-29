Kirby (8-4) earned the win over Texas on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters over six innings.

Kirby got off to a rough start when he allowed two hits and a run in the first inning, but he found his footing from there and didn't allow any more Rangers to cross the plate. The rookie finished with his third quality start over his past four outings and notched his sixth win in 12 starts since the All-Star break. Over that stretch, he's posted a 2.63 ERA and 66:10 K:BB across 61.2 innings. Kirby will likely make one more regular-season start, and his strong second half should earn him a spot in Seattle's playoff rotation in the likely event that the team qualifies.