Kirby (0-1) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Red Sox.

Kirby was primarily undone by a pair of home runs hit by Trevor Story, which accounted for four of his earned runs. However, Kirby allowed two additional extra-base hits and induced only six swinging strikes across 71 total pitches. It was the second consecutive disappointing start for Kirby, though he faced two dangerous offenses in the Mets and Red Sox. He now owns a 3.60 ERA and 11:2 K:BB across his first 15 big-league innings.