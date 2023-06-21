Kirby (6-6) took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs on eight hits over seven innings. He struck out four.

Kirby had the misfortune of being opposed by a razor-sharp Gerrit Cole, who was a tad more effective than the young right-hander and ensured his opposite number didn't get sufficient run support. There was still plenty to be optimistic about from Kirby's perspective, considering he worked 67 of his 95 offerings into the strike zone and was primarily done in by just one pitch, a 96 mph sinker Billy McKinney deposited 432 feet away in right center with Harrison Bader aboard. The outing marked Kirby's second straight quality start and third such effort in his last four trips to the mound, and he'll aim to extend his strong stretch of pitching at the expense of the Orioles in a projected Sunday start.