Kirby (5-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over seven innings during a 3-2 loss to Atlanta. He struck out six.

Kirby allowed a run in the first, third and sixth and took the loss but still completed at least seven innings for the fourth time over his past five outings. He also extended his quality-start streak to eight consecutive contests and currently holds a 2.62 ERA and 47:5 K:BB over 58.1 innings. Kirby will look to stay sharp during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for the first contest of a three-game weekend set versus Pittsburgh.