Kirby (1-2) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss versus the Angels on Thursday.

Kirby allowed a two-run home run to Mike Trout in the third inning, and that was all it took for the rookie to take the loss. He has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts. The 22-year-old now has a 3.56 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 41:5 K:BB across 43 innings in eight starts overall. He's projected to make his next start on the road in Oakland next week.