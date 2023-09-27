Kirby (12-10) allowed five hits and a walk while striking out four over six scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Astros.

Kirby found a great time to turn dominant. This was his first scoreless outing since Aug. 12, and he'd given up at least three runs in each of his last six starts. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.46 with a 1.06 WHIP and 165:19 K:BB through 184.2 innings over 30 starts this season. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Mariners, who remain in contention for a playoff spot and the AL West title. Kirby is projected for a start this weekend versus the Rangers, one he'll almost certainly make if the Mariners aren't eliminated before his turn comes up again.