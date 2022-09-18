Kirby (7-4) took the loss during Saturday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Angels, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Kirby permitted single runs in the first and fourth innings which turned out to be enough for the loss as Seattle only managed one run on a Taylor Trammell solo home run in the eighth. The 24-year-old faced the minimum in his other four frames while the eight strikeouts match his second highest total over his last 11 turns. Prior to Saturday's loss, Kirby had won five of his last seven starts and possesses an impressive 2.03 ERA with 50 strikeouts across 44.1 innings in his last eight turns. He carries a 2.98 ERA and 1.12 WHIP into his next start, currently scheduled to come midweek.