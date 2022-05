Kirby didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 7-5 loss to Oakland, allowing four runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts in five innings.

Kirby was decent Tuesday in striking out an impressive nine batters while allowing four total runs in three different innings. The 24-year-old has shown promise through four starts with a 19:2 K:BB ratio though he's now surrendered nine runs across his last 10 innings. Kirby will go for his first win early next week against Baltimore.