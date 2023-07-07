Kirby (8-7)allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 6.2 innings to earn the win Thursday over the Astros.

Kirby limited the damage to a Corey Julks RBI double in the seventh inning. It was a fifth straight quality start for Kirby, who has been a bit unlucky to pick up only three wins in that span while allowing just 10 runs (eight earned) over 33 innings. The All-Star right-hander trimmed his ERA to 3.09 with a 1.04 WHIP and 89:10 K:BB over 107.2 innings through 17 starts this season.