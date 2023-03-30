The Mariners don't plan to officially limit Kirby's innings in 2023 but will likely build him up slowly at the start of the season, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The 25-year-old logged 130 innings in his rookie 2022 season, the most he'd worked by far in a professional career dating back to 2019. Drayer notes manager Scott Servais won't look to officially limit Kirby's innings in his second season, but the fact the right-hander will slot into the No. 5 spot in the rotation will organically afford him some time off over the course of the campaign. "Starting in the 5-hole (fifth spot in the rotation), he is going to get some extra rest between starts, which will be good for him as we ramp up throughout the season," Servais said.