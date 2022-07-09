Kirby allowed two runs on 10 hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking a no-decision Friday versus the Blue Jays.

The 10 hits Kirby allowed marked a season high for the rookie right-hander, but only two of them went for extra bases. He did fairly well in damage control, as the two runs on his line were on RBI singles from Lourdes Gurriel and Teoscar Hernandez. It's a little concerning Kirby's failed to complete five innings in two of his last three starts. He has a 3.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 62:9 K:BB through 64.1 innings. He'll look to show more command in a projected road start against the Rangers next week.