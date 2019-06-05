Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Activated from IL
Bautista (pectoral) was activated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Bautista has been on the shelf all season with a pectoral strain, but he's been cleared to rejoin the Mariners after completing a lengthy rehab assignment with High-A Modesto and Triple-A Tacoma. In 10 appearances between both stops, the right-hander posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB in 12 innings. Andrew Moore was optioned to Tacoma in a corresponding roster move.
