Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Begins rehab assignment
Bautista (pectoral) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Modesto on Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Bautista has been battling a strained pectoral since spring training. Given the length of his absence, his rehab assignment is unlikely to be a short one, though the Mariners have yet to make his expected return date clear.
