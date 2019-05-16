Bautista (pectoral) has fired two scoreless innings in which he's allowed no hits and one walk while recording three strikeouts over his last two rehab outings with High-A Modesto.

Bautista's rehab assignment got off to a rocky start back on May 8, when he allowed a pair of earned runs over an inning against San Jose. However, the right-hander has been much steadier in the subsequent pair of trips to the mound and boasts a .111 BAA across his three appearances overall. Bautista could be deemed ready for activation in the near future, but whether he'll start his 2019 season with the big-league club remains to be seen.