Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Better in last two rehabs
Bautista (pectoral) has fired two scoreless innings in which he's allowed no hits and one walk while recording three strikeouts over his last two rehab outings with High-A Modesto.
Bautista's rehab assignment got off to a rocky start back on May 8, when he allowed a pair of earned runs over an inning against San Jose. However, the right-hander has been much steadier in the subsequent pair of trips to the mound and boasts a .111 BAA across his three appearances overall. Bautista could be deemed ready for activation in the near future, but whether he'll start his 2019 season with the big-league club remains to be seen.
