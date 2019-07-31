Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Brought back to majors
Bautista was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
Bautista will take the roster spot of Roenis Elias, who was traded to the Nationals on Wednesday. The reliever has struggled in his limited appearances for the big club this season, posting a 10.29 ERA, 2.43 WHIP and 5:9 K:BB in seven innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Optioned back to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Rough turn as opener•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Opening again Saturday•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Set to serve as opener•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Activated from IL•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Closing in on 2019 debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...