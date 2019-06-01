Bautista (pectoral) is likely to make his season debut at the major-league level when his 30-day rehab assignment window expires late next week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "He's coming along just fine," manager Scott Servais said. "He's throwing the ball really well. I think he's getting close to getting back here. I'd expect [him] to be back at end of Houston series or right when we go back on the road."

Bautista was impressive in his latest rehab appearance for Triple-A Tacoma, firing two scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit and a walk during a win over El Paso in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday. If the team's current plans hold, the hard-throwing right-hander would most likely be activated next Friday for the start of the team's next road trip.