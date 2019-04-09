Bautista (pectoral) continues rehabbing in Arizona but has not yet progressed to throwing off a mound, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Previous reports have Bautista not returning until the end of the month at minimum, and Monday's update from manager Scott Servais seems to square with this timeline. Bautista has only progressed as far as playing catch on flat ground, so there are naturally multiple steps left in his rehab before he's ready for activation.