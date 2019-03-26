Bautista (pectoral) continues to play catch, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Bautista is working back from a strained right pectoral muscle that has sidelined him since the March 10 outing against the Indians in which he suffered the injury. The 23-year-old right-hander seems destined to still be on the injured list when the Mariners resume their regular season against the Red Sox on Thursday, but he could be ready for activation relatively early into the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...