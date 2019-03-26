Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Continues throwing program
Bautista (pectoral) continues to play catch, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Bautista is working back from a strained right pectoral muscle that has sidelined him since the March 10 outing against the Indians in which he suffered the injury. The 23-year-old right-hander seems destined to still be on the injured list when the Mariners resume their regular season against the Red Sox on Thursday, but he could be ready for activation relatively early into the regular season.
