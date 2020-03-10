Bautista, who owns a 1.80 ERA and 0.20 WHIP across five innings over five Cactus League appearances, has caught the eye of manager Scott Servais with his performance this spring, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. "Bautista continues to put together good outing after good outing and his confidence is just soaring, " Servais said. "He's carrying himself different."

The hard-throwing 24-year-old mostly shuttled between Triple-A Tacoma and the big-league club last season when healthy, generating an unsightly 11.00 ERA and 2.44 WHIP across nine innings over eight appearances with the Mariners specifically. Bautista has taken full advantage of the clean start spring training affords, however, and given his high-90s fastball and improving slider, he could be making a case for some late-inning work alongside veteran Yoshihisa Hirano.