Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Dominating in spring
Bautista, who owns a 1.80 ERA and 0.20 WHIP across five innings over five Cactus League appearances, has caught the eye of manager Scott Servais with his performance this spring, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. "Bautista continues to put together good outing after good outing and his confidence is just soaring, " Servais said. "He's carrying himself different."
The hard-throwing 24-year-old mostly shuttled between Triple-A Tacoma and the big-league club last season when healthy, generating an unsightly 11.00 ERA and 2.44 WHIP across nine innings over eight appearances with the Mariners specifically. Bautista has taken full advantage of the clean start spring training affords, however, and given his high-90s fastball and improving slider, he could be making a case for some late-inning work alongside veteran Yoshihisa Hirano.
More News
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Sent to minors•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Brought back to majors•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Optioned back to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Rough turn as opener•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Opening again Saturday•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Set to serve as opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders: First base
Bargain first basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are four candidates.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Simmons
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Catcher
Bargain catchers who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: So many injuries!
What's the latest on Justin Verlander and Willie Calhoun? How are Eugenio Suarez and Yordan...
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.