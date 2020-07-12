Bautista was removed from Saturday's intrasquad game by trainer Rob Nodine after appearing to sustain an elbow injury, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Bautista came on for the fifth inning of the contest and clocked an impressive 101 mph on his fastball on a pitch fouled off by Jose Marmolejos. However, the reliever's velocity was down to 98 mph and 94 mph on his next two pitches, respectively, and the right-handed Bautista was seen pointing to his throwing elbow before being pulled. An update on Bautista's status may come Sunday.