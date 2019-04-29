Bautista (pectoral) continues to throw off a mound in the team's spring training facility in Arizona and is expected to participate in an extended spring training game early this week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Bautista has been throwing off a mound regularly for nearly two weeks without setbacks, so he would seemingly be ready to ramp up his rehab. If the right-hander's upcoming participation in the extended spring game also goes well, Bautista could soon be headed for a minor-league rehab assignment.