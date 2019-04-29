Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Extended spring game on tap
Bautista (pectoral) continues to throw off a mound in the team's spring training facility in Arizona and is expected to participate in an extended spring training game early this week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Bautista has been throwing off a mound regularly for nearly two weeks without setbacks, so he would seemingly be ready to ramp up his rehab. If the right-hander's upcoming participation in the extended spring game also goes well, Bautista could soon be headed for a minor-league rehab assignment.
More News
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Continues rehabbing in Arizona•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Out four more weeks•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Continues throwing program•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Placed on injured list•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Won't make Japan trip•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...