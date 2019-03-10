Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Leaves with injury
Bautista exited Sunday's spring game against the Indians with an apparent pectoral injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Bautista was in obvious discomfort after throwing a pitch in Sunday's contest and was forced to leave the game as a result. If the injury causes him to miss extended time, his chances of earning a spot on the Opening Day will be significantly impacted.
