Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Moved to 45-day IL
RotoWire Staff
Jul 23, 2020
Mariners placed Bautista (elbow) on the 45-day injured list Wednesday.
While Bautista is expected to avoid surgery to address the strained right elbow he picked up during summer camp, the Mariners are preparing for him to miss extensive time. The move to the 45-day IL will keep him out of the mix for more than half of the 60-game season.
