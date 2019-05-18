Bautista (pectoral) will soon move his rehab up from High-A Modesto to either Double-A Arkansas or Triple-A Tacoma, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The news come in the wake of back-to-back impressive outings for Bautista, who's fired a pair of scoreless innings in those appearances. A bump in competition should serve as a tougher test for the right-handed reliever, who could be ready for activation before the end of May if he continues to perform well.