Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Moving rehab up soon
Bautista (pectoral) will soon move his rehab up from High-A Modesto to either Double-A Arkansas or Triple-A Tacoma, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The news come in the wake of back-to-back impressive outings for Bautista, who's fired a pair of scoreless innings in those appearances. A bump in competition should serve as a tougher test for the right-handed reliever, who could be ready for activation before the end of May if he continues to perform well.
More News
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Better in last two rehabs•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Struggles in first rehab appearance•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Takes next step•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Extended spring game on tap•
-
Mariners' Gerson Bautista: Nearing rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...