Bautista (pectoral) is throwing off a mound and could begin a minor-league rehab assignment in about a week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Bautista has been nursing the right pectoral strain since early March but his return to mound work spells a significant development in his progress. The 23-year-old will need to make at least a few rehab appearances, so he's unlikely to return before late April or early May.